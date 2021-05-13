Recipes that are sure to make your mouth water this Eid-al-Fitr

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 15:50 Hits: 3

And just like that, Ramadan, the holy month Muslims worldwide look forward to each year, has come to an end. With today being the last day of fasting for many across the globe, special meals are being prepared to celebrate the holiday of Eid-al-Fitr.

Eid-al-Fitr literally means the “holiday of breaking the fast.” It follows a full moon marking the end of Ramadan, during which Muslims abstain from food and drink every day for 30 days, from sunrise to sunset. Throughout Ramadan, families and people of different backgrounds each have traditions and foods they are accustomed to eating to break their fast or have their Iftar. Being the joyous holiday it is, Eid is no different. Celebrations are big and the meals eaten are some of the most delicious and fanciest meals Muslims eat all year. People celebrate a month of reflection, peace, and control with special meals that vary culture by culture and family by family, but one thing remains the same: the idea to start the day off with something sweet.

Traditionally on Eid, the day begins with a morning prayer as on any day, but this one is specific to Eid itself. But before going to the prayer, it is tradition to start the day off with something sweet, even if it’s just a bite as your first meal of the day. This practice, known as sunnah, follows the actions of the last prophet in Islam Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). While some begin the day with a date since it’s naturally sweet, some cultures prepare special dishes just for Eid that signify the day of fasting has ended.

Because of this, Eid-al-Fitr is dubbed "sweet Eid." To get you all as excited as I am to begin the holiday celebrations, here are some recipes for common Eid sweets that people around the world make.

1. Sheer Khurma or Seviyan

A staple in South Asian households—especially those of Pakistani, Indian, or Bangladeshi descent—this pudding is simple to make and mouthwatering to eat. My mom makes this dish twice a year—once during Eid-al-Fitr and once during Eid-al-Adha, and it’s always worth the wait. While seviyan is dry, made with vermicelli fried in sugar or syrup, sheer khurma is prepared with vermicelli, milk, and sugar. It is essentially a sweet pasta pudding—that’s what I called it as a kid. Depending on your country of origin, to top it off you may add dates, pistachios, almonds, raisins, or even rose petals.

Here’s a recipe for you to try seviyan and sheer khurma at home.

#EidMubarak Wishing all my #Muslims friends and their families in #Britain and across the world a blessed, peaceful and happy Eid celebrations. ???? Can’t wait to enjoy the family recipe for Sheer Khurma! #EidUlFitr#Peace#Blessingspic.twitter.com/7s77EsSR9A May 12, 2021

2. Laasida

In Northern Africa, two dishes are very common to celebrate the start of Eid: tagine, a meat dish, and laasida, a sweet. In Morocco especially, people like to start off the day with laasida. While it looks like a simple rice pudding, it’s made up of much more, including couscous, butter, honey, and spiced seasoning. People often serve it with a side with fruit, making it a tasty alternative to your everyday yogurt.

Here’s a recipe for you to try it at home!

Wednesday: Laasida, a typical Moroccan #???????? breakfast eaten at the end of Ramadan… https://t.co/Og7qPpy5aMpic.twitter.com/wSkuu2arwq September 19, 2019

3. Maamoul

Eaten in countries like Syria and Lebanon, maamoul is a popular shortbread cookie that contains various types of stuffing. Popular stuffing options for the cookies include nut fillings, like pistachios, almonds, and walnuts, or even more commonly, dates! The cookies are topped with powdered sugar; a similar version of them is served in countries like Iraq, Egypt, and Sudan.

Here’s a recipe for you to try these amazing cookies!

These are maamoul — cookies filled with dates! One of them had a pistachio filling, too. I always pick up things I'm unfamiliar with at food pantries because I love tasting different foods, especially from different cultures. Can't you imagine kids loving these over the holidays? pic.twitter.com/bq8TdLyK0L May 11, 2021

4. Cambaabur

A Somali bread known to be served on Eid, cambaabur is to die for. While it can be served with spices, on Eid this dish is sweet and sprinkled with yogurt and sugar to create a mouthwatering combo.

Here’s a recipefor you to try!

Cambaabur is so much better than halwo pic.twitter.com/Pmoemhv8Vz May 23, 2020

5. Tufahija

Enjoyed by Bosnians on Eid, tufahija is a dessert made from poached apples, drenched in sugar and stuffed with walnuts. Topped with whipped cream, it's the ultimate dessert served at the end of fasts or to celebrate the start of Eid!

Here’s a recipefor you to try!

Tufahija ???????? Ramadan Mubarak to all my friends & family #Ramadanpic.twitter.com/QVGqpGwzmo April 24, 2020

6. Lapis legit

Who doesn’t love cake? Known as an Indonesian remix of the traditional Dutch layer cake, lapis legit is made with the basic cake ingredients of flour, butter, and eggs, but with an added twist of cardamom and clove. Each layer is made from poured and broiled batter before being assembled together. It’s commonly called the “thousand layer cake,” and because it takes a lot of time and effort to prepare the dish, it’s a delicacy eaten only on special occasions.

Here’s a recipefor you to try!

The layered cake also remind me of my favorite Indonesian cake.. Spekkoek/lapis legit.. and kue lapis is also very delicious ❤️ I need to inherit my moms recipes in case I move out soon ???? pic.twitter.com/EG4dACEFrn July 12, 2020

7. Lokum

Popular worldwide, lokum, known as “Turkish delight,” is a jelly-like dessert eaten on Eid, especially in Turkey. It’s made of a combination of starch, sugar, and other fillings like dates, pistachios, and walnuts. Like mochi, it comes in different colors and is fun to display and eat!

Here’s a recipefor you to try!

The lokum sweets factories in Gaza prepare their products before Eid al-Fitr.???????? pic.twitter.com/N5Rxrk95OD May 5, 2021

8. Aseeda

Popular in Yemen, this dish goes by the name aseed and aseeda. It looks similar to the Mexican flan, but don't be fooled: The taste is not the same. While popular in Yemen, it’s also eaten in Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Libya on Eid. The dish is mainly made from wheat and honey and served at festivals, made hot and fast.

Here’s a recipefor you to try!

9. Cookies

Last but not least, cookies! Cookies have become a popular dessert for Muslim Americans to have on Eid, whether homemade or store-bought. A play on the Christmas gingerbread cookies, many Muslim Americans have taken to making spiced cookies in the shape of moon crescents or stars to celebrate Eid. The tradition is often seen with families making them together and sharing them with loved ones.

No matter the dessert, Eid is off to a sweet start.

Do you have a family dessert recipe made on holidays? If so, share it below! Happy eating and Eid Mubarak!

