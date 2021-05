Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:39 Hits: 1

A group of lawmakers in the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, have introduced a bill that would ban lawyers from recording meetings with their convicted clients inside penitentiaries.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-lawmakers-introduce-bill-banning-lawyers-from-recording-meetings-with-inmates/31251149.html