Oliver Stone: The US is Waging a War Against Russia Since 2006

American film director Oliver Stone has said in an interview with The Washington Post that the US has been waging a "war" against Russia for over a decade. "There has been a campaign, a war against Russia going on for a long time. It started again in the US around 2006-2007, when he made that speech at Munich", Stone suggested.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned U.S. attempts to dominate the global agenda and act unilaterally during his speech at the 2007 Munich Conference. He argued that decisions to invade foreign countries should only be made in the United Nations and condemned NATO's continuing expansion to the east, closer to Russia's borders, in violation of all existing agreements.

In his interview with the Washington Post, Stone also disputed the West's routine claims about Russia acting aggressively or threateningly. "I think there is no evidence really of the aggressiveness of Russia. The aggressiveness is truly coming from the NATO forces that have encircled Russia and that are also encircling China", the director claimed.

Want to know Russia's political beliefs deeply ."THE PUTIN INTERVIEWS" is clear narrative of Putin's philosophy. 4episodes. pic.twitter.com/l0RhRGU0Vc May 8, 2021

Stone has been previously criticized for supposedly advocating on behalf of Vladimir Putin and his policies in a series of interviews with the Russian president, the first broadcast in 2017 – when relations between Moscow and Western countries had begun going downhill. When asked by the Washington Post, the renowned director dismissed allegations that he was intentionally non-confrontational with Putin and some of his previous interviewees, such as former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Stone insisted that he simply wanted to let these people speak for themselves and share their views on things rather than press them and force them to assume a defensive posture.

