Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 13:33 Hits: 1

Bulgarian caretaker Prime Mnister Stefan Yanev has officially taken office, saying the main priority of his government will be to uphold the rule of law and ensure the fairness of the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgaria-yanev-caretaker-prime-minister-fair-snap-elections-radev/31251576.html