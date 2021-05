Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 00:43 Hits: 4

The U.S. State Department has accused China of committing "genocide" against Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minorities in an annual report that also labeled Iran and Russia among the world's worst offenders of religious freedom.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-genocide-uyghurs-china-russia-iran-religious-freedom/31252533.html