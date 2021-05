Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 07:47 Hits: 5

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed into law a long-debated and sensitive bill that bans selling and leasing agricultural land to foreigners in the oil-rich Central Asian state.

