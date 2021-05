Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 08:02 Hits: 4

Italy’s anti-trust authority said Thursday it had fined Google more than 100 million euros ($120mn) for shutting out a rival’s smartphone app offering recharging of electric vehicles.

