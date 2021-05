Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 08:26 Hits: 3

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan started a rotational electricity blackout across the island on Thursday after an outage at a coal-fired power plant in the south of the island, the government said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/13/taiwan-starts-rotational-electricity-blackout-after-power-plant-outage