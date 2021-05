Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 18:10 Hits: 1

A ninth consecutive Bundesliga title, Julian Nagelsmann on board for next season and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on UEFA's executive committee. It's not been a bad month for Bayern Munich, but the club are entering a new era.

