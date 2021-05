Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 21:49 Hits: 1

The French government has vowed to stiffen penalties for attacks on police after two recent killings. Police complain that courts are too soft on criminals, and critics say aggressive tactics diminish public confidence.

