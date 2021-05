Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 12:31 Hits: 1

Europe is not really known for coffee cultivation. And yet the beans have been grown in the Valle de Agaete on Gran Canaria since the 19th century. Find out more in part ten of our series "Extreme Places".

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coffee-from-the-canary-islands/a-57390356?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf