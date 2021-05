Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:48 Hits: 1

Germany's Christian churches are facing similar problems in the ongoing COVID pandemic. Now they are holding a digital ecumenical assembly. Chancellor Angela Merkel will not be the only top politician attending.

