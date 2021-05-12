The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Netanyahu's 'disastrous strategy' is 'blowing up in Israel's face'

Netanyahu's 'disastrous strategy' is 'blowing up in Israel's face' IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, May 12, 2021: As violence continues, Israel's The Jerusalem Post calls on other countries to "stand with Israel", while Haaretz blames PM Benjamin Netanyahu for pursuing a "disastrous strategy" that is now 'blowing up in Israel's face". Emirati paper The National and Saudi paper Arab News decry Israel for "raining death on Gaza", while other regional papers criticise Palestinian leaders and the Trump administration. In the US, The Washington Post warns Joe Biden against getting dragged back into the "long-moribund" peace process. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/in-the-press/20210512-netanyahu-s-disastrous-strategy-is-blowing-up-in-israel-s-face

