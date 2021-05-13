The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Diplomatic efforts under way to de-escalate outbreak of violence in the Middle East

Diplomatic efforts under way to de-escalate outbreak of violence in the Middle East The US spearheaded diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the violence in the Middle East on Wednesday, with President Joe Biden speaking to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. France, meanwhile, said “everything must be done” to avoid the conflict escalating further.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210513-diplomatic-efforts-under-way-to-de-escalate-outbreak-of-violence-in-the-middle-east

