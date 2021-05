Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 06:22 Hits: 3

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported. Read full story

