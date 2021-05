Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 1

PARIS: Climate change is set to devastate Kenya's tea production as the world's largest exporter faces rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and insect infestations, according to analysis released on Monday (May 10). Tea is the world's most consumed drink after water and disruption in supply from ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/climate-to-ravage-kenya-s-tea-production-14779274