Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 21:17 Hits: 0

The United States said on Tuesday (May 11) it was reviewing the previous administration's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty as Russia moved formally to leave the post-Cold War accord meant to build trust.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-says-reviewing-open-skies-as-putin-moves-to-exit-14790836