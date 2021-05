Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 23:21 Hits: 2

:U.S. states are set to begin using the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to inoculate young adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backed the plan in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

