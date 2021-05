Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 05:55 Hits: 4

The United States seized latex gloves made by Malaysian firm Top Glove after a shipment was found in Kansas City despite an import ban on its products over forced labour allegations, US Customs said on Wednesday (May 12).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/top-glove-us-seizes-shipment-forced-labour-concerns-14801358