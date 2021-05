Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 04:59 Hits: 4

India's caseload at 23.7 million now while deaths climb by 4,120, as the disease rampages through the countryside.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/13/india-sees-362727-new-covid-cases-as-virus-ravages-rural-areas