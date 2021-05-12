Republicans know nothing of critical race theory beyond the word 'race,' but they're on the attack

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 21:40 Hits: 4

Right-wing white hysteria is being whipped up into a frenzy yet again, in all-out Republican efforts to stymie any progress this nation has made by rejecting Donald Trump, electing the Biden-Harris ticket, and attempting to push forward legislation to correct the depredations of racist voter suppression and policing injustices.

The buzzword battle cry not only being bandied around, but translated into actual laws passed in Republican-controlled jurisdictions, targets “critical race theory” (CRT).

Frankly, the dogwhistles at this point in time have turned into blaring foghorns of hate. No one with any sense can watch the trainwrecks unfolding in state legislatures across the nation and possibly believe that these warriors of the right—supposedly defending “purity” and “American values”—give a damn about education or legal theories. What they do care about is votes, so they are using a time-honored tradition of stoking white fear to continue to maintain control over their constituencies.

Not one of these neo-Confederates waging war on CRT would be able to pass a quiz explaining what it is, or isn’t. For them, it’s enough that CRT has a Black face, like that of Kimberlé Crenshaw, and contains the word “race.”

I’m currently watching Loudoun County, Virginia, where a campaign has been launched to recall the local school board because they are “infecting our schools with critical race theory.” I’m pretty pissed off, to put it mildly.

While you are fighting teaching history in Loudoun County - I hope the ghosts of my enslaved ancestors from Loudoun, who are buried in Rock Hill Cemetery - haunt all of you racist bigots. https://t.co/uLlGa6ikyb May 11, 2021

Loudoun is a place that plays a major role in my own family’s racial history, since it is where my mother’s family was enslaved, which I have researched and frequently written about. I also pay taxes there. Over the years, many efforts have been made in the county, and progress has been achieved in teaching history that had long gone unmentioned in schools. Now, a movement is underway to undo what racial progress has been made there, and elsewhere.

Critical race scholar David Theo Goldberg has written an insightful piece for Boston Review, which is a must-read.

The exact targets of CRT’s critics vary wildly, but it is obvious that most critics simply do not know what they are talking about. Instead, CRT functions for the right today primarily as an empty signifier for any talk of race and racism at all, a catch-all specter lumping together “multiculturalism,” “wokeism,” “anti-racism,” and “identity politics”—or indeed any suggestion that racial inequities in the United States are anything but fair outcomes, the result of choices made by equally positioned individuals in a free society. They are simply against any talk, discussion, mention, analysis, or intimation of race—except to say we shouldn’t talk about it. Among CRT’s critics little distinction is drawn, in particular, between the academic disciplines of critical race theory and critical race studies. Critical race theory refers to a body of legal scholarship developed in the 1970s and ’80s, largely out of Harvard Law School, by the likes of Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Patricia Williams, Mari Matsuda, and Charles Lawrence, III, among others. Though varied in their views, what unites the work of these scholars is a shared sense of the importance of attending explicitly to race in legal argument, given the perpetuation of racial and other hierarchies through the structure of colorblind law instituted after the Civil Rights Act of 1965. The framework has since been taken up, expanded, and applied more generally to social discourse and practice. As a jurisprudential and social theory it is open to critique and revision, even rejection with compelling counterargument—all notably absent from the current attacks.

Attempts to erase discussions of race, racism, and foundational white supremacy in this nation are doomed to fail, no matter these current attempts to legislate away the truth. The genie is out of the bottle, and it won’t be stuffed back in and silenced.

Painting CRT as a Black boogeyman may work on those people who are already on the white supremacy train, however it won’t fly with the rest of us, and will only serve to get more young people engaged in efforts to counteract the bigots’ agenda.

Froth on, Republicans. Your vision for America is doomed.

