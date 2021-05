Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 14:40 Hits: 2

Russian opposition politician and former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg Yevgeny Roizman has been sentenced to nine days in jail for his online posts about a January 31 rally to support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

