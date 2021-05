Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:33 Hits: 2

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who is currently being held in a prison in The Hague for war crimes and genocide, will serve the remainder of his sentence in Britain.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnia-karadzic-life-sentence-british-prison-srebrenica/31251791.html