Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

The prosecutor in the high-profile case of a deadly mall fire in 2018 in Siberia has asked a court to sentence eight defendants to prison terms between five years and 14 1/2 years.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-kemerovo-shopping-mall-fire-lengthy-prison-terms-prosecutor/31251862.html