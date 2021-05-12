The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

House Republicans actually try to spin the delusional fantasy that the Capitol insurrection didn't happen

Category: World Hits: 5

House Republicans actually try to spin the delusional fantasy that the Capitol insurrection didn't happen

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican of Arizona and a supporter of white nationalism (his own family calls him a white supremacist) is among the most extreme members of Congress, but claims some more mainstream GOP lawmakers are making today about the deadly January 6 insurrection, just hours after expelling Rep. Liz Cheney from Republican leadership, are just as false and dangerous as Gosar's.

On Wednesday during a House hearing on the insurrection that was incited by then-President Donald Trump, the Arizona white nationalist lawmaker defended the insurrectionists, calling them "peaceful protestors" who are being harassed by the Dept. of Justice.

"In a testy exchange with former acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen about Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot by Capitol Police while trying to enter the chamber," Forbes reports, "Gosar described her as a 'veteran' who was 'wrapped in a U.S. flag,' asserting she was 'executed'—the Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt has been cleared of wrongdoing."

But even Gosar's claims were not the most divergent from basic facts.

Here's South Carolina's GOP Congressman Ralph Norman today, actually denying the insurrectionists were Trump supporters:

Many offered responses like this:

Also from today's hearing, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who falsely claims it's a "lie" to say there was an insurrection:

Watch his stunning lies:

Here's how some are responding:



image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/house-republicans-insurrection/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version