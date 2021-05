Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 12:02 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling LREM party has threatened to withdraw its support for a Muslim candidate running in June local elections after she wore a headscarf on a campaign flyer. Party chief Stanislas Guerini said its values are "not compatible" with wearing "ostentatious religious symbols" on campaign materials.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210512-candidate-who-wore-headscarf-on-campaign-flyer-sparks-ire-in-macron-party