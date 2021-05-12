The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Arab countries allied with Israel ‘hostages of the conflict and its upheavals’

Category: World Hits: 4

Arab countries allied with Israel ‘hostages of the conflict and its upheavals’ Arab countries that have normalised or eased relations with Israel have been uncomfortably witnessing the new escalation of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, which began last week. Given the situation, their diplomatic strategies have come under fire from many quarters. Karim Sader, a political scientist specialising in the Gulf countries, explains.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210512-arab-countries-allied-with-israel-hostages-of-the-conflict-and-its-upheavals

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version