Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 4

Arab countries that have normalised or eased relations with Israel have been uncomfortably witnessing the new escalation of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, which began last week. Given the situation, their diplomatic strategies have come under fire from many quarters. Karim Sader, a political scientist specialising in the Gulf countries, explains.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210512-arab-countries-allied-with-israel-hostages-of-the-conflict-and-its-upheavals