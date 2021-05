Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:28 Hits: 3

Raquel Poti barely stands five feet tall, but the diminutive stilt-walker used to tower over the crowd at Rio de Janeiro's carnival -- whose cancelation due to Covid-19 has made her reinvent her art form to keep it alive.

