Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:34 Hits: 4

The United States, Britain and Germany called Wednesday on China to end its repression of the Uyghur minority, speaking out at a video conference that infuriated Beijing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-uk-germany-urge-china-end-repression-uyghurs-14796580