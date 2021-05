Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 09:32 Hits: 1

With national climate commitments and a renewal of multilateralism both gaining momentum, there is a unique opportunity to forge a global consensus on issues such as carbon pricing, the green transition, and sustainable finance. In each case, the European Union offers a promising model for others.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/sustainable-finance-global-taxonomy-agreement-by-fabio-panetta-2021-05