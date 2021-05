Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:57 Hits: 6

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will not resume the use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca as part of its inoculation programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday. Read full story

