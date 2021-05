Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 08:03 Hits: 6

France's national carrier and Europe's top aircraft maker are to stand trial over the 2009 crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris that killed all 228 people on board.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/air-france-airbus-to-face-trial-over-2009-rio-paris-crash/a-57503509?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf