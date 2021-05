Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 08:13 Hits: 6

Though Sultan Njoya Ibrahim acceded to the throne when the Germans were imposing themselves in Cameroon, he managed to reign with relative freedom. The King of Bamun was known to be a pacifist and a great inventor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/njoya-ibrahim-cameroon-s-inventive-king/a-57010798?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf