Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 07:44 Hits: 6

Air France and Airbus must stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of a Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight that killed all 228 people on board, a Paris court ruled on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210512-air-france-and-airbus-to-face-trial-over-2009-rio-paris-crash-french-court-says