Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 13:32 Hits: 2

In an exciting and dramatic second leg, Chelsea got the better of Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final. Bayern lost the second leg but the game was closer than the scoreline.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bayern-munich-miss-out-on-women-s-champions-league-final/a-57403295?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf