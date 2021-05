Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many young children. With schools and sports facilities closed, kids are missing out on the physical activity they need for physical, mental and spiritual development.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-and-kids-lockdowns-have-harmed-children-s-health/a-57493736?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf