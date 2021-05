Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

After an Israeli airstrike destroyed a tower in Gaza, Hamas militants responded by launching rockets towards Tel Aviv in the worst outbreak of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in several years.

