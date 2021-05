Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 01:09 Hits: 3

Thousands of gas stations are running out of gas as panic buyers rush to fill up their vehicles. The US government has pleaded with people against hoarding, emphasizing that there is no shortage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-states-declare-emergency-over-gas-shortage-fears-following-cyberattack/a-57501414?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf