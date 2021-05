Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 07:32 Hits: 4

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed regret that COVID restrictions have separated Muslims from their families and friends for a second year at Eid al-Fitr. However, he said, hope was around the corner.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-president-thanks-muslims-for-eid-al-fitr-lockdown-patience/a-57502688?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf