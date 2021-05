Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:09 Hits: 1

“Dead or Alive.” The chilling words were scrawled on photos of three police officers in their uniforms posted last month on a wall in a Grenoble suburb, in southwest France.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210511-france-wants-tougher-punishment-for-those-who-attack-police