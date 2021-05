Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:20 Hits: 1

President Emmanuel Macron's promise to enshrine the fight against climate change in the French constitution via a referendum appeared moribund on Tuesday after the upper house watered down the ambitious wording of a government-sponsored bill.

