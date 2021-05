Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 09:17 Hits: 1

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing at least nine people and leaving 20 others hospitalised with wounds, according to local authorities from Russia's Muslim-majority Tatarstan region. A 19-year-old boy was arrested as authorities launched a criminal investigation.

