Covid-19: How fake news is hampering Ivory Coast’s vaccination efforts

Covid-19: How fake news is hampering Ivory Coast’s vaccination efforts Disinformation online has led to a sluggish vaccine roll-out in Ivory Coast. Ivorian and international health authorities have told FRANCE 24 that they are concerned about the pandemic of fake news. While this problem is not unique to Ivory Coast, the West African state is lagging behind a number of other countries in the region when it comes to vaccination rates. 

