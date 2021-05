Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 23:20 Hits: 3

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday as the Islamist group and other militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba, with UN envoy for Middle East Peace Tor Wennesland warning the two sides were heading "towards a full-scale war".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210511-dozens-dead-as-israel-and-hamas-hurtle-towards-full-scale-war