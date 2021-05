Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 01:46 Hits: 3

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210512-indian-covid-19-variant-found-in-44-countries-around-world-says-who