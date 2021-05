Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 02:51 Hits: 2

Fears the shutdown of a major fuel pipeline network would cause a gasoline shortage led to some panic buying and prompted US regulators on Tuesday to temporarily suspend clean fuel requirements in three eastern states and the nation's capital.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210512-us-pipeline-shutdown-sparks-panic-buying-at-petrol-stations