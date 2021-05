Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 03:10 Hits: 3

Wednesday's vote by House Republicans over ousting anti-Trump conservative Liz Cheney from her leadership role will almost certainly confirm that the party out of power in Washington is casting its lot with the former US president.

