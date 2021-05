Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 06:26 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - Myanmar security forces have arrested 39 people suspected of being behind explosions and arson attacks as well as trying to get military training with an ethnic minority rebel group, media controlled by the junta said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/12/myanmar-arrests-39-over-blasts-seeking-training-with-rebels---media