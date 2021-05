Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 06:57 Hits: 3

CARACAS (Reuters) - President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday the single-dose Russian Sputnik Light vaccine will soon arrive in Venezuela as the country struggles with rising cases of coronavirus. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/12/maduro-says-venezuela-will-soon-receive-russia039s-single-dose-sputnik-light-vaccine