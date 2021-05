Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 07:26 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Call and wish your friends and family around Malaysia "Selamat Hari Raya" for free from 10pm Wednesday (May 12) night to 10am on Thursday, the first day of Hari Raya. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/12/call-and-wish-your-loved-ones-039selamat-hari-raya039-for-free-from-10pm-wednesday-may-12